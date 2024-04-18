Steerprop selected to supply propulsion packages for Canadian MPVs Written by Nick Blenkey









Canada’s Seaspan Shipyards has selected Finnish propulsion system specialist Steerprop to provide a comprehensive Polar Class 4 (PC 4) propulsion package for the first flight of Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs) it is building for the Canadian Coast Guard under a recently awarded contract.

Steerprop’s solution includes two tunnel thrusters for auxiliary propulsion and two Contra-Rotating Propulsors (CRP) for main propulsion, for each ship.meticulously engineered to meet the stringent operational demands of the vessels in challenging Arctic waters.

Designed in cooperation with Aker Arctic and with a displacement of 8,500 tonnes, the Multi-Purpose Vessels will be 99.9 meters long and 20.3 meters wide, and able to accommodate up to 50 personnel

Steerprop is recognized for its expertise in ice-strengthened Arctic propulsion systems and its solution is designed to ensure exceptional operational reliability, maneuverability, and efficiency, essential for the diverse missions undertaken by the Canadian Coast Guard in the Eastern and Western Seaboards and the western and lower Arctic.

Juho Rekola: “This project further strengthens our expansion efforts across North America.”

The CRP units not only serve propulsion needs but also facilitate efficient ice management, crucial for maintaining safe navigation channels and responding to emergencies in icy conditions. With a design that optimizes efficiency even at lower power levels, Steerprop’s solution minimizes energy consumption while maximizing operational versatility and reliability.

“Our commitment to delivering the best possible propulsion systems and engineering support for our customers is at the heart of everything we do at Steerprop,” said Juho Rekola, director of sales and project management at Steerprop. “This project exemplifies our resolve to support our customer in enhancing vessel performance and environmental friendliness without compromising on stringent requirements for operational availability,”

“This contract not only guarantees significant growth and a stable workload for an extended period but also plays a vital role in shaping the future of Steerprop,” Rekola added. “Establishing a permanent presence in Canada, this project further strengthens our expansion efforts across North America.”

“Seaspan Shipyards is pleased to award this mission-critical propulsion system contract which will help enable the Canadian Coast Guard to safely and efficiently operate the MPVs across the wide range of environmental conditions encountered in Canadian waters.” said David Belton, senior program director, Multi-Purpose Vessels at Seaspan Shipyards.