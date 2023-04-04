V-Bunkers unveils Singapore’s first electric-hybrid bunker tanker

Vitol’s Singapore bunkering company, V-Bunkers, is to take delivery of its first electric-hybrid bunker tanker, Marine Charge. Classed by Bureau Veritas (BV), the vessel features advanced energy storage and charging technologies that will help reduce GHG emissions from port operations in Singapore.

“We are delighted to be the first to bring ESS technology to the local bunker craft sector and thus contribute to the reduction of emissions in the port of Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering port,” said Mike Muller, head of Vitol Asia. “We shall continue to support Singapore’s aspirations, led by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, to be a leader in maritime decarbonization. We consider deployment of these two electric-hybrid bunker tankers to be an important step forward in Singapore’s decarbonization journey.”

V-Bunkers placed an order to build two of these vessels in 2021, with the second, Marine Dynamo, scheduled for delivery in second quarter 2023. The electric-hybrid bunker tankers will be deployed for harbor operations within Singapore.

The vessels have been built by Chinese shipbuilder Zhejiang Shenzhou Sunshine Heavy Industry Co. The BV-classed bunker tankers carry BV’s Electric-Hybrid notation and feature state-of-the-art energy storage systems (ESS) technology, incorporating lithium-ion batteries and a highly automated power management system (PMS), to achieve an estimated 10% reduction in GHG emissions.

The design configuration enables the vessel’d auxiliary engines to operate at the most optimal specific fuel oil consumption (SFOC), while the ESS performs peak shaving during low power consumption periods for usage of stored energy during high consumption periods. The ESS has recharging capabilities, and while onshore power supply is currently unavailable, the bunker tankers are ready for when charging infrastructure and facilities become available in Singapore.

BV’s Electric-Hybrid notation addresses the complexity of electric-hybrid system implementation, defining requirements for storage, power distribution, control, and instrumentation, as well as tests that must be carried out to validate power management and critical safety considerations, such as thermal runaway. Bureau Veritas is continuously working towards the development of a standardised safety framework for on-board batteries, which is crucial as the industry explores various options to achieve carbon-neutral shipping.

David Barrow, vice-president South Asia and Pacific, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, commented: “Bureau Veritas is committed to supporting the safe development and deployment of batteries within the maritime sector, and it is heartening to see the industry embrace sustainable solutions to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. V-Bunkers’ electric-hybrid bunker tankers are a positive step towards building a greener and more sustainable future for Singapore’s port operations.”