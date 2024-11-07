Sean Dalton elected new AIMU chair

Sean M. Dalton, CPCU, AMIM, executive vice president, Munich Reinsurance America Inc., was elected chair of the American Institute of Marine Underwriters (AIMU) at its annual meeting on Nov. 6. Dalton, who is Munich Re’s head of marine underwriting, North America and head of global marine facultative, succeeds Anthony Cowie, head of marine reinsurance for the Americas, part of Swiss Re’s global special lines division.

Dalton is a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N,Y. He earned a master’s degree from SUNY Maritime College and served as a Lieutenant for the United States Navy Reserve from 1988 – 1999. Dalton holds the professional designations of Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Marine Insurance Management (AMIM).

A professional mariner, he held a USCG Third Mate Unlimited Tonnage License from 1988 to 2003. He currently holds a USCG License as Master 100 Ton Inland Waters, Master Uninspected Passenger Vessels under 100 Ton and Mate 100 Ton Near Coastal Waters. He is also a PADI-certified divemaster from the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI).

“Sean Dalton is a recognized leader who is an invaluable voice not only for AIMU but also the broader marine insurance industry. We are extremely pleased that he has agreed to assume the role of chair,” said AIMU president John Miklus. “AIMU also wishes to express our deep thanks to outgoing chair Tony Cowie for his strong leadership of the association over the past two years.”

Dalton serves the marine industry through a variety of organizations. He is a vice president and member of the executive committee for the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) and a former member of the policy forum and chair of the IUMI Cargo Committee. Additionally, he is Chair of the National Cargo Bureau (NCB). He is also a member of the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).