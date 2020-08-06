Sandy Hook pilot dies after fall while boarding tanker Written by Nick Blenkey









The Sandy Hook Pilots Association says that at approximately 10.30 p.m. yesterday, pilot Captain Timothy M. Murray was involved in an incident while boarding a tanker vessel inbound to the Port of New York & New Jersey.

He sustained injuries after falling from a pilot ladder and was evacuated to a local hospital where his injuries proved to be fatal. Prior to the incident, Captain Murray had been piloting vessels in and out of the Port of New York & New Jersey for over eight years.

The incident is being investigated by the United States Coast Guard.

Captain Murray is survived by his wife Erin, five children (Brennan, Rory, Grace, James, Ella), mother Kathleen and three siblings (Jackie, Sean and Kathleen).

This is the second fatality to be reported by the Sandy Hook pilots within less than a year. On December 30, 2019, Sandy Hook pilot Captain Dennis R. Sherwood died after sustaining injuries suffered after falling from an accommodation ladder while boarding a container vessel inbound to the Port of New York & New Jersey.

A campaign has been set up to honor Captain Murray’s memory and support his family. It can be accessed HERE