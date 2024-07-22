Rem Offshore back at Vard for a third CSOV Written by Nick Blenkey









Fosnavåg, Norway-headquartered Rem Offshore has signed a contract with Fincantieri Group member Vard covering the design and construction of a state-of-the-art CSOV. The vessel will be the third commissioning service operation vessel built by Vard for Rem offshore. The first two, Rem Power and Rem Wind, were delivered in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

“Rem Power and Rem Wind have set a new standard with their innovative solutions, high performance and low emissions,” said Rem Offshore CEO Lars Conradi Andersen. “These ships were developed and built in close and good cooperation between us and Vard, and it is only natural for us to return to Vard when we now want to expand the fleet with a new CSOV.”

The 85 x 19.5 meter Vard 4 19 design vessel will be built by the Vard Vung Tau shipyard in Vietnam and is scheduled for delivery in fourth quarter 2026. It will have accommodations for 120 people, including 93 wind turbine technicians and a crew of up to 27 people.

The new Rem Offshore CSOV will be equipped with a diesel-electric and battery hybrid propulsion system designed for highly flexible and fuel-efficient operation. Substantial volumes of space in the vessel are set aside for future upgrades or conversion to zero emission energy sources.

Equipment on board will include Vard Electro’s SeaQ integrated bridge system will be part of the equipment onboard. Featuring a Kongsberg Group decision support system, the SeaQ bridge provides the highest level of bridge integration with an extended architecture. It uses a combination of integration solutions combined with touch screens to gather various systems into one operator station. The system has full-function startup and control functions.

The Rem Offshore newbuild will also be equipped with Metizoft‘s Life Cycle Assessment system (LCA), which measures the vessel’s environmental impact through each step of its life cycle, from raw material extraction to disposal. By analyzing all relevant Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), a complete assessment of the total environmental impact is made.

A highly specialized and customized work vessel to be delivered by Mare Safety will transport technicians and cargo between the CSOV and wind turbines.