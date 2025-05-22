Ports of Indiana hosts trade mission by Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Ports of Indiana yesterday welcomed a delegation led by Belgium’s Port of Antwerp-Bruges on a trade mission exploring economic opportunities and new container shipments between the U.S. Midwest and European markets.

The day’s events included a tour of Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor, the future site of the port’s first ocean container terminal, and the port’s steel processing facilities followed by a luncheon at the historic Indiana Dunes Pavilion.

In July 2024, Ports of Indiana and Port of Antwerp-Bruges representatives signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance key economic and environmental initiatives, including trade missions such as this one.

“Today represents an important next step in our partnership with the Port of Antwerp-Bruges as we work to expand cargo shipments between two powerful maritime economies,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “The Great Lakes provide a strategic connection between our regions, and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges is one of our most important trading partners in the world. We’re excited to explore additional business opportunities with new container shipments and increased exports to European markets.”

The Belgian delegation is led by Wim Dillen, international development manager for Port of Antwerp-Bruges and includes governmental investment and trade representatives, and leadership from global freight-forwarding agencies with major operations at the Antwerp port.

“This trade mission demonstrates our strong commitment to growing trade with Indiana through new and innovative supply chain solutions creating a competitive advantage for our customers,” said Dillen. “We are eager to explore new container shipping opportunities between our ports and continue to build alliances that we will grow shipping via the St. Lawrence Seaway and Great Lakes.”

Participants in the lunch presentations included Peter Hirthe, director, Office of Trade and Economic Development of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, Heather Ennis, president and CEO of Northwest Indiana Forum and Matt Smolek, vice president, domestic business expansions at Logistec.

The Belgian delegation included Renaud Stiers, managing director of ABL DISSACO, Kris Havermans, director freight forwarding department of Boeckmans, Michael Ganley, liner manager for Fednav, Karel Sorgeloos, head of Chicago Office for Flanders Investment & Trade, Steven Degrauw, commercial manager of PSA Breakbulk, and Lisa Vanarwegen, general manager, and Kevin Veraart, commercial business & development manager for TMA Logistics.

In honor of the growing partnership between the ports, Peacock presented Dillen with Ports of Indiana’s Steel Stein, a unique symbol of Northwest Indiana’s role as “The Steel Capital of North America.”

Port of Antwerp-Bruges is the second-largest port in Europe and 13th largest in the world, with more than 300 liner services shipping to 1,200 destinations. It is an important lifeline for the Belgian economy, supporting employment for 164,000 people and handling 290 million tons of international cargo and generating added value of more than €21 billion annually.

The Burns Harbor port operates on 600 acres within sight of downtown Chicago and has 75 acres available for startup container operations and specialized Foreign-Trade Zone, logistics, packaging and refrigerated container services. Ports of Indiana is developing a new ocean container terminal that will anchor the only all-water service between Europe and the greater Chicago/Northwest Indiana market.

“Our partnership with Port of Antwerp-Bruges has already identified opportunities to grow containerized trade to support industries such as advanced manufacturing and electronics, clean energy, chemicals, life sciences, steel, agriculture and hardwoods, all which are very important to our countries’ economic futures,” said Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor Port Director Ryan McCoy. “We are also excited about the opportunities for bulk and breakbulk cargo growth.”