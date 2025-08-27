Port Houston orders new Incat Crowther designed electric tour vessel Written by Nick Blenkey









Port Houston has selected Incat Crowther to design a new, state-of-the-art hybrid electric tour vessel for the port’s popular Houston Ship Channel tours. Incat Crowther will partner with Louisiana-based shipbuilder Breaux Brothers on the project, meaning the new vessel will be both designed and constructed in the U.S.A.

Ushering in a new era for Port Houston, the new 22-meter vessel will replace the near 70-year old M/V Sam Houston, which has been servicing the tourism route since the port began offering tours in 1958.

The new tour vessel will be capable of operating in an all-electric, battery-powered mode during regular two-hour educational tours, and will be charged via a bespoke shoreside connection using AC/DC converters. Operational flexibility has been enhanced through the inclusion of back-up generators that can extend the range of the vessel if needed.

Propulsion and Performance

Service Speed 2.0 knots

Generators (Prime) 2 x CAT C9.3 300KW

Hybrid System Twin Disc Series Hybrid

e-Motors 2 x 265kW

Gearboxes 2 x Twin Disc MGE-5065 SC

Propulion 2 x Fixed pitch propellers

Batteries 768 kWh

Offering comfortable seating for 150 passengers across two decks, the new vessel’s electric propulsion system will provide guests a whisper-quiet experience touring the iconic Houston Ship Channel. The vessel’s main deck will feature spacious seating for 68 passengers, including two dedicated wheelchair spaces, in an air-conditioned cabin that also boasts a kiosk, an information counter and four bathrooms.

The vessel’s expansive upper deck accommodates 81 passengers, with approximately 90 percent of seating positioned under cover. The upper deck has been designed to optimise passenger flow and accessibility, enabling guests to safely enjoy panoramic views while seated or in motion. The vessel’s large wheelhouse is also located on the upper deck, offering 360-degree views for the captain and crew.

Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston said, “More than two million people have taken our boat tour to see Houston’s vast maritime activity first-hand. It’s a unique experience that we are proud to provide. We are excited to partner with Incat Crowther and Breaux Brothers on a new, low-emission vessel that will reduce the carbon footprint of our tour while offering guests a truly memorable experience.”

Grant Pecoraro,managing director of Incat Crowther North America, said: “This vessel demonstrates that modern electric propulsion technology can provide both increased operational efficiency and flexibility, while offering an elevated customer experience. We’re pleased to be partnering with Breaux Brothers to deliver a cutting-edge solution tailored to Port Houston’s operational needs.”

Construction on the new vessel is set to begin in the second half of 2025, with the vessel expected to enter service by late 2026.