Philippine Navy takes delivery of new Robert Allan designed tug duo Written by Nick Blenkey









Josefa Slipways Inc., Sual, Philippines, has delivered the first two Robert Allan Ltd. design tugs to be built for the Philippine Navy. Designed to provide support to the navy’s surface fleet, they are the YT 027, a RAmparts 2700 harbor tug, and the AT 010, a RAmparts 3000-W ocean tug.

YT 027 Philippine Navy harbor tug [Photo Robert Allan Ltd\

The YT 027 harbor tug has a length of 27.6 meters and beam of 19 meters, while the AT 010 ocean tug has a length of 30.25 meters and beam of 11.75 meters.

Propulsion machinery of the YT 027 consists of two MTU 12V4000M53 diesel engines, each rated at 1,380 kW at 1,800 rpm coupling with Schottel SRP 340 Z-drives with 2.1 meters diameter fixed pitch propellers.

AT 010 Philippine Navy ocean tug [Photo: Robert Allan Ltd]

Propulsion machinery of AT 010 consists of two MTU 16V4000M63 diesel engines, each rated at 1920 kW at 1,600 rpm, coupled with ZF W10230 reverse reduction gearboxes, with 2.5 meters fixed propellers in nozzle. Propeller, nozzle, rudders, and shafting were all supplied by BT Marine in Dawlish, U.K.. A Veth bow thruster with 600 mm diameter propeller is provided for additional maneuverability.

While both tugs are fitted with Palmarine aft towing winches, YT 027 is also fitted with a Palmarine ship handling/anchor winch forward. AT 010 has a forward bitt for mooring/calm water light duty towing maneuvers with an independent Palmarine anchor winch.

Both tugs are fitted with M230.20A4 Guerra Marine foldable cranes with maximum dynamic lifting moment of 205.2 kNm. On each tug, ship-handling fenders at the bow consist of an upper row of cylindrical fender and a lower course of W-fendering. Sheer fendering consists of “D” rubbers and W-fender at the stern.

Both of the new Philippine Navy tugs have accommodations outfitted for a crew of ten with master cabin, mess, galley arranged in deckhouse and all other crew cabins locate on lower accommodation deck. Common W/C, showers, and laundry as well as stores are located on the lower deck. The main deck accommodations also include a ship’s office, small arms locker, damage control locker, garbage locker, as well as a CO2 locker. AT 010 is fitted with a diesel driven emergency generator. The vessels share a common wheelhouse design that features a single split-type control station which provides maximum all-round visibility with exceptional visibility to the bow and side fendering, as well as operation on the aft deck.

Trial results were as follows:

YT 027 harbor tug:

Bollard pull, ahead: 45.8 tonnes Free running speed, ahead: 13.1 knots

AT 010 ocean tug:

Bollard pull, ahead: 61.1 tonnes Free running speed, ahead: 13.8 knots