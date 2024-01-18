NSMV Empire State docks in Puerto Rico for training exercise Written by Heather Ervin









The National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) training ship, Empire State, recently docked in Puerto Rico for an essential training exercise for cadets. The vessel, which was delivered by Philly Shipyard to SUNY Maritime College back in September, also allowed for prospective students from Puerto Rico to learn about serving in the Merchant Marine and the benefits of in-state tuition rates at SUNY Maritime College.

The maritime industry provides over 2,000 jobs and contributes more than $96 million in wages and $221 million in economic output for Puerto Rico alone.

Four other NSMVs are being built. This new NSMV training fleet will address a critical shortage of qualified officers necessary to crew government and commercial owned sealift ships. In addition to providing world-class training for America’s future mariners, the NSMVs will be available to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in times of need.

With a modern diesel-electric power and propulsion system, the NSMV training ships will feature numerous instructional spaces, a full training bridge, and have space for up to 600 cadets to train in a first-rate maritime academic environment at sea. State maritime academies graduate more than half of all new officers each year—the merchant mariners who help keep cargoes and our economy moving. Many also support U.S. national security by crewing military sealift vessels.

On January 15, speakers welcomed the Empire State. Speakers (pictured below) included Omar Marrero, Secretary of State of Puerto Rico; Tim Nolan, president and CEO of TOTE Group; Eduardo Pagán, vice president and general manager of TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico; Atty. Joel A. Pizá Batiz, executive director of the Ports Authority; and Adm. Michael Alfultis, president of SUNY Maritime College.