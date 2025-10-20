NorthStandard names Michael Hustler its new head of Asia Pacific

The NorthStandard P&I club has named Michael Hustler its new head of Asia Pacific in a move that reinforces its focus on growth, service expansion and diversification in the region.

Hustler comes to his new role with 16 years of claims and underwriting experience NorthStandard, most recently as head of underwriting, Asia Pacific. He replaces David Roberts, who will leave NorthStandard in February 2026.

Located in Singapore, Hustler will take responsibility for NorthStandard’s day-to-day business operations across the Asia Pacific region, working closely with local teams to deliver and develop services to members. He will also ensure regional initiatives align with the club’s overall priorities, reporting to Ed Davies, NorthStandard’s chief strategy officer.

“Mike’s risk management expertise and understanding of member needs have been making a vital contribution to growing our Asia Pacific presence and relationships, while our underwriting strategy across the region has benefited significantly from his leadership,” said Davies.

“I am thrilled to take on this role at such a crucial time in the development of NorthStandard’s services in the Asia Pacific region,” said Hustler. “I look forward to playing my part in the continued growth of NorthStandard’s market-leading services.”

North Standard operates from nine locations across Asia Pacific with offices in Singapore, Tokyo, Imabari, Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Brisbane and Nelson.

Jeremy Grose, managing director, NorthStandard, commented: “Matching the ambitions of Asia Pacific economies is pivotal for future success in P&I, FD&D and specialist marine insurance lines. Mike’s appointment reflects our commitment to drive forward with our strategy to grow and serve these dynamic and diversified needs. We have an exceptionally talented team in the region, delivering outstanding service and the collaborative approach to grow member engagement.”