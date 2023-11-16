New U.S.-built trawler-processor Arctic Fjord starts sea trials

Arctic Fjord, the first new trawler-processor for Alaskan pollock to be built in the U.S. in over three decades is now undergoing sea trials in the Northern Pacific. Ordered from Houma, La., shipbuilder Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors by Seattle headquartered Arctic Storm Management Group, LLC , the 100 meter long Jones Act vessel was designed by Kongsberg Maritime.

Set to commence full-time operations for 2024’s pollock A season in the Bering Sea, on sea trials it is testing an integrated technology package from Kongsberg Discovery that is tailored to locate, inspect and engage fish with unparalleled efficiency.

Kongsberg Discovery says that the vessel, which replaces Arctic Storm’s original, 1974-built Arctic Fjord, is outfitted with systems designed to optimise both efficiency and environmental performance.

The systems include: the SN90 multibeam sonar, which pinpoints schools of, and individual, fish; the ES80 sounder system, capable of detailed fish inspections; and the FX80 live camera and DFS75 gear monitoring systems, showing how nets are deployed and verifying the catch in real-time.

“The Arctic Fjord sets a new benchmark for the Alaskan pollock fleet,” says Jess Woodruff, Kongsberg Discovery’s director, marine life technology U.S.A. “From its fuel-efficient design to the outstanding crew accommodations and state-of-the-art onboard processing facilities, every element has been cherry picked to not just do the job, but to do it to the highest possible standards.

“In keeping with that spirit, Arctic Storm challenged us with delivering an integrated package that would allow the crew to maximize catch efficiency – reducing both time on the water and vessel emissions – while working seamlessly within the ship’s wider operational and processing parameters to optimize profitability. The result is a next generation trawler-processor that will deliver excellent catches, outstanding environmental performance, and a strong return on investment for this forward-thinking shipowner.”

Kongsberg Discovery has a long track record with Arctic Storm, supplying sonars, sounders and trawl systems throughout the company’s fleet.

The technology has found firm favor with crews, in a fishery driven by bycatch reduction, while still executing one of the largest wild-caught fisheries in the world. The ES80 sounder system in particular excels in this respect, with a broad frequency spectrum (from 38 to 200 kHz) allowing for detailed analysis of individual fish and schools, helping identify both fish type and size.

“We have an excellent relationship with Kongsberg Discovery and greatly appreciated their support in this landmark build project,” says Brett Johnson, VP, Arctic Storm. “It is our ambition to raise the bar with our newbuilds, providing vessels that deliver optimal results for our stakeholders, while minimizing their impacts on the environments where they operate. Efficiency is a central to achieving those objectives, and Kongsberg Discovery’s advanced solutions help us pinpoint, identify and engage with our targets in a manner that is truly industry leading. We see this as the future of sustainable fishing today, and we’re delighted to continue our partnership with their team onboard the new Arctic Fjord.”

Once operational, Arctic Fjord will, in addition to producing pollock fillets, process fish meal and fish oil, opening up new revenue streams for Arctic Storm.

The Arctic Fjord is a Kongsberg Maritime NVC 336 WP design trawler. Measuring 99 x 21 meters it was Kongsberg’s first ever contract for a U.S. built vessel. It is one of the largest fishing vessels designed by the company.

Key design features include a wave piercing bow, which reduces fuel consumption and reduces slamming in rough seas. It has a crew capacity of 152, with 48 cabins incorporated into the design – much more than on typical Norwegian fillet trawlers.

Designed for trawling, the Arctic Fjord has a high bollard pull of 110 tonnes. It is powered by a single Bergen 7,200 kW main engine and has a Kongsberg Maritime Promas Innoduct propeller of 4,200 mm diameter. The vessel also features a Kongsberg tunnel thruster to aid maneuverability, and a range of Kongsberg deck machinery.