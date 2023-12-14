New Schulte CSOVs will be methanol ready

Norway’s Ulstein Verft AS has ordered two sets of three MAN 12V175D-MEV methanol ready engines for two CSOVs (commissioning service operation vessels) currently under construction for Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BS Offshore).

The 175D variable-speed gensets enable the vessels to achieve a significant reduction in fuel consumption and emissions. Each comes with an integrated MAN closed-loop SCR (selective catalytic reduction) system, a compact and flexible solution for the battery-hybrid vessels.

MAN 12V175D-MEV methanol-ready engine

Mads Faerk, head of sales, MAN Energy Solutions Norway, said: “As an industry that provides renewable energy, the spotlight is firmly on offshore wind farms regarding carbon emissions and supply-chain sustainability. Decarbonizing vessels in the offshore wind sector has great potential and methanol-ready vessels, which can be converted from running on conventional fuels to methanol without the need for a major refit, are an eminently practical way of achieving this.”

“The order for the two newbuildings marks a milestone in the development of our offshore fleet,” said Matthias Müller, managing director, Bernhard Schulte Offshore. “We are committed to innovating in design and technology to promote the decarbonization of the maritime industry while supporting the energy transformation and offshore wind power supply. MAN’s innovative 175D engine design is notable for its flexible use of various fuel grades, including biofuel, and its suitability for dual-fuel methanol retrofits.”

“MAN Energy Solutions’ commitment to decarbonization focuses not only on future fuels but also on the environmental footprint of the engines itself,” said Florian Keiler, head of high speed, MAN Energy Solutions. “From optimizing lube-oil consumption, maximizing oil-change intervals and with best-in-class times between overhaul, the MAN 175D engine achieves the lowest total cost of ownership. We congratulate BS Offshore and Ulstein on this exciting project and are looking forward to working closely with them in executing it. This first order for MAN 175D DNV-approved, fuel-ready engines proves MAN Energy Solutions commitment to support the marine industry transition into sustainable fuels.”

MAN Energy Solutions developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its maritime sector product portfolio. Available in three variants of 12-, 16- and 20-cylinders, the engine is available with an output ranging from 1,500 to 4,400 kW and is optimized for propelling ferries, offshore support vessels, tugs and other commercial vessels. Other market areas, such as superyachts, planing yachts and naval marine applications are served by additional engine variants.