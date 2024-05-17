New contract will see two Ampelmann E1000 systems go to work in Taiwan’s offshore wind market Written by Nick Blenkey









Netherlands-based offshore access system specialist Ampelmann has signed a new contract to provide two of its E1000 motion-compensated gangway systems to work in Taiwan. They will be used onboard two multipurpose support vessels to provide accommodation and walk to work services for end-client Vestas Taiwan.

The E1000 systems have been signed to assist in turbine commissioning. The first E1000 began work in January 2024 and the second E1000 is due to begin work in May 2024. This combination of the E1000 systems and the client’s vessels has a proven track record of operating in Taiwan’s offshore wind farms since 2022 and has successfully worked through two winter seasons. These latest projects contribute to Taiwan’s renewable energy targets and underscore Ampelmann’s commitment to the Taiwan market.

“We look forward to working with our client and Vestas Taiwan on both projects. Ampelmann is committed to providing safe access for personnel and cargo for offshore wind projects in Taiwan,” says Ramesh Namasivayam, business development manager Asia Pacific at Ampelmann.

The E1000 motion compensated system is based off the proven technology of Ampelmann’s E-type system, but with the added capacity to handle cargo of up to 1,000 kilograms. The system is able to compensate for waves up to 4.5 meters Hs and has the ability to change from personnel to cargo transfer mode in less than one minute.

Ampelmann’s 10 millionth personnel transfer took place last year on an E1000 gangway operating on the Cade Candies, an offshore vessel owned by Des Allemands, La., based Otto Candies facilitating the construction and commissioning of turbines on the Vineyard Wind offshore wind farm.

Ampelmann’s growing fleet of gangway systems includes solutions for crew change, cargo and decommissioning operations in the offshore oil and gas, wind and floating wind markets. The company operates on a full-service business model and provides its rental and buying clients with trained operators, 24/7 operational support and digital management tools to improve uptime and ensure maximum efficiency during offshore operations.