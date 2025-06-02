New A-O-S G-class vessel M/V Gamekeeper is ready for operations

American Offshore Services (A-O-S) reports that it has taken delivery of M/V Gamekeeper, the fourth addition to its growing G-class fleet, from Metal Shark boats. The vessel and is now operational, ready to support projects along the U.S. East Coast.

The 30-meter, U.S.-built, Jones Act-compliant catamaran is one of the largest and most capable crew transfer vessels (CTVs) in the U.S. Powered by four engines, Gamekeeper offers exceptional fuel efficiency and maneuverability.

A-O-S is owned in a partnership between Northern Offshore Group (N-O-G) and Orion Infrastructure Capital, and the G-class vessels are built to N-O-G subsidiary Northern Offshore Services’ (N-O-S) in-house design. Some of the design highlights are the soft bow, carefully sculpted hull and the N-O-S proprietary fenders, allowing the vessels to work in higher sea states with better station-keeping ability when pushing onto turbine towers.

The patented high-grip fender ensures safer, more stable transfers even in rough conditions.

With the capacity for 24 passengers and a strong focus on comfort and safety, Gamekeeper sets a new standard for CTV operations in the U.S. offshore wind sector. Its robust design, proven performance, and advanced features make it an ideal choice for operators seeking reliable and efficient solutions.

“Progress doesn’t stop and neither do we,” said Michael Burbelo, managing director at A-O-S. “We are proud to continue to expand our fleet with high-performing and reliable vessels that are built in America, for America.”