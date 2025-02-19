MSC World America completes sea trials

MSC Cruises reports that its latest flagship, MSC World America has successfully completed deep-water intensive systems tests during a final sea trial in the Atlantic Ocean.

The sea trials checked the performance of the ship’s engines, maneuverability, fuel consumption, safety systems, speed and stopping distances. The ship will now receive its final finishing touches at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France before being officially delivered to the cruise line on March 27.

The 22-deck vessel has a gross tonnage of 216,638 and measures 1,093 feet in length and 154 feet in width. The ship will also have a capacity for 6,762 passengers and 2,138 crew, featuring 2,614 cabins and offering more than 413,334 square feet of public space.

MSC World America will be officially named on April 9 at the new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal, the largest cruise terminal in the world.

MSC World America is MSC Cruises’ third LNG fueled ship and the company notes that its use of LNG enables a direct transition towards drop-in bio and synthetic renewable LNG fuels. The ship is fitted with shore power connectivity, which allows the ship’s engines to be switched off while in port, eliminating local emissions and improving local air quality and the new MSC Cruise Terminal is equipped with shore power capability.

The ship also has an advanced wastewater treatment plant and a comprehensive on-board recycling management plant to minimize waste.

MSC Cruises’ current orderbook includes MSC World Asia to be delivered in 2026 and a yet unnamed fourth World Class vessel in 2027.

The ship’s maiden voyage will be a celebratory sailing to the company’s private island Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas ahead of the vessel’s deployment in the Caribbean Sea.

MSC World America will become MSC Cruises’ 23rd ship and represents an evolution for the cruise line’s successful World Class platform with re-imagined venues and concepts tailored specifically to the U.S. market, combining European style with American comfort.

The new ship will also be the first in the fleet to feature seven onboard districts. Combining bars, restaurants, entertainment and leisure facilities, each district will meet the needs, moods and desires of different types of travelers.

MSC World America will have 18 bars and lounges and 19 dining venues, including four main restaurants, two buffets, two venues in the MSC Yacht Club exclusively for its guests, as well as six additional specialty restaurants.

The ship’s inaugural season from Miami starts on April 12 sailing an alternating 7-night Eastern and 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries with stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Isla de Roatan, Honduras; and Ocean Cay.