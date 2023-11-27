MSC awards Vigor and Detyens T-AO contracts

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, and Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, S.C., have each been awarded contracts by Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., for work on fleet replenishment oiler (T-AO) vessels.

Vigor Marine has been awarded awarded a $24,215,951 firm-fixed-price contract for a 75-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). The contract includes a base period and five options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $26,053,597. Work will be performed in Portland, beginning January 8, 2024, and is expected to be completed by March 23, 2024. The contract was solicited via the Government Point of Entry website with one offer being received.

The Henry J. Kaiser is the lead ship in the long running Henry J. Kaiser class of fleet oilers, which has now been succeeded by the John Lewis class.

Detyens Shipyards Inc. has been awarded a $15,254,576 firm-fixed-price contract a 108-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul/dry-docking availability of the USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195). The contract includes a base period and three options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $15,381,706. Work will be performed in North Charleston, beginning January 22, 2024, and is expected to be completed by May 8, 2024. This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via sam.gov and three offers received.