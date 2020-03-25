More COVID-19 cases at major U.S. shipyards

On March 23 we reported that an employee of Huntington Ingalls Industries Ingalls Shipbuilding division had tested positive for the coronavirus. Yesterday, Ingalls said that it had been notified of an additional Ingalls employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Meantime, as of 5 pm yesterday, a total of three people had tested positive for the virus at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding division. The third individual was identified as “a government civilian who works in Building 2, outside the gates in the South Yard area.”

Newport News said that the individual had not been on company property since March 16 and was actively recovering and remained in quarantine.”

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, meantime, says it was informed March 22 that an employee had contracted the COVID-19 virus. That individual was last at work on March 13 in the Main Yard.