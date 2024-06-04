MAN and EPS ink MOU on crew training for handling ammonia as fuel Written by Nick Blenkey









MAN Energy Solutions and Singapore-headquartered Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) covering the development of crew training for handling ammonia as fuel on vessels.

Signed at the Posidonia event in Athens by EPS CEO Cyril Ducau and Bjarne Foldager, country manager, Denmark, at MAN Energy Solutions, the MoU will enable EPS personnel to be trained alongside MAN Energy Solutions’ engineers on the safe handling of ammonia for its dual-fuel engines. It also covers the development of training material to strengthen capability building on the transportation of alternative fuels like ammonia. Both signatories are committed to further this process working alongside classification-society and regulators.

The MOU was signed as the latest Alternate Fuels Insight numbers from DNV note another two ammonia-fueled vessels being ordered last month, underscoring the need for crews to be ready once the steadily increasing number of ammonia-fueled vessels now on order are on the water.

“This MoU not only underscores the significance of our partnership with MAN Energy Solutions as we pioneer the industry’s green transformation, it also complements our recent commitment to collaborate with stakeholders like the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, to create the right environment for the safe transportation of alternative fuels like ammonia,” said Ducau. “It will enable us to address challenges more holistically to develop tailored training that will enhance crew safety and strengthen environmental aspects as we decarbonize the global shipping industry safely.”

MAN Energy Solutions and EPS have a long relationship and currently the companies are cooperating to enable the delivery of MAN B&W dual-fuel ammonia engines for a number of very large ammonia carriers and Newcastlemax bulkers. More recently, MAN Energy Solutions presented EPS with a plaque commemorating its one-thousandth dual-fuel engine order being received for one of EPS’ vessels.

“At MAN Energy Solutions, we have always been impressed by EPS’ seafaring personnel who have proven themselves eminently capable of adapting to change and tackling all manners of technical challenges,” said Foldager. “This ‘can do’ spirit and commitment to excellence will come to serve them well when handling an alternative fuel like ammonia and the unique challenges it presents. The training that EPS personnel will receive will cover a range of innovations and safety measures that we have incorporated into our ammonia engine design to ensure safe and reliable operation at sea. I can think of no better launch partner with whom we could have worked.”