MAIB releases interim report into strike on Stena Immaculate









The U.K. Maritime Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released an interim report on its investigation of the March 10 incident in which the U.S.-flagged TSP program tanker Stena Immaculate was struck by the Portuguese-flagged tanker Solong while at anchor off the U.K. at a position 5 miles to the north of the Humber light float.

Clips from CCTV footage included in the interim report show that the strike resulted in a huge fireball.

Here are some extracts from the timeline of events set out in the interim MAIB report:

As Stena Immaculate approached the Humber Estuary on March 9, 2025, the officer of the watch contacted Associate British Ports (ABP) Vessel Traffic Services Humber and was advised to proceed to anchor at a position 5 miles to the north of the Humber light float and 2 miles clear of any pipeline. At about 1830, Stena Immaculate’s master maneuvered ]the vessel as directed to a position north of ABP Humber’s area of responsibility where it anchored. There were eight other vessels anchored in the same area.

By 2000 on March 9, Solong had departed Grangemouth, Scotland, disembarked the pilot and commenced its passage to Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Solong’s planned passage followed a route the vessel had used in the past. The master remained on watch until shortly before 2300, then handed the watch over to the second officer (2/O) and retired to bed.

Shortly before midnight, Stena Immaculate’s second officer took over the anchor watch at the start of a 12-hour duty period.

At approximately 0130 on March 10, Solong passed the Longstone Lighthouse off the northeast coast of England and altered course onto a heading of approximately 150°. Solong maintained this course except for a slight deviation at 0345.

At 0700, Solong’s master returned to the bridge and took over the watch as the lone

watchkeeper.

The visibility in the area north of the Humber light float was reported to be patchy and varying between 0.25 nautical miles (nm) and 2.0 nm. Neither Solong nor Stena Immaculate had a dedicated lookout on the bridge.

At 0947, Solong allided with the anchored Stena Immaculate’s port side on a heading of 150° and speed over the ground of about 16 knots.

Able seaman Mark Pernia, one of Solong’s crew, was reported to be in the forecastle area at the time of the [allision].

CONSEQUENCES

The allision breached Stena Immaculate’s no.7 port cargo tank, releasing aviation fuel into the sea and onto the bow of Solong. The aviation fuel was ignited by the heat generated by the force of the allision and the resulting fire ignited the contents of containers carried on board Solong.

The crews of both Solong and Stena Immaculate took immediate action to address the evolving situation.

Attempts by Stena Immaculate’s crew to fight the fire, and for Solong’s crew to locate the missing able seaman were hampered by the severity of the fire. Both Stena Immaculate and Solong’s crew abandoned to lifeboats and were subsequently recovered by the efforts of local boats and emergency responders, coordinated by His Majesty’s Coastguard.

Able seaman Mark Pernia has not been found and is believed to have died in the accident.

ONGOING ACTION

Both Solong and Stena Immaculate are currently undergoing salvage operations and an evaluation of the nature and extent of pollution from both vessels is in progress.

The MAIB’s investigation into the accident is ongoing. The investigation will encompass the navigation and watchkeeping practices on board both vessels; manning and fatigue management; the condition and maintenance of the vessels involved; the use of the offshore area as an anchorage for vessels waiting to enter the Humber Estuary; and the environmental conditions at the time.

A report of the investigation will be drafted and will be distributed to key stakeholders for a 30-day consultation period in due course.

Download the MAIB interim report below.

SOLONG MASTER SET FOR OLD BAILEY

As we reported earlier the master of the Solong, now identified as 59-year old Russian national Vladimir Motin was arrested by Humberside Police on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. He was subsequently charged with that offense in a March 15 hearing at Hull Magistrates Court at which he was remanded in custody and he i scheduled for a preliminary hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court (known as the Old Bailey) on April 14, with a provisional trial date set for January 12, 2025