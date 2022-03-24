MacGregor to supply Aurora class RO/RO equipment

Cargo and load handling specialist MacGregor has booked an order worth more than $15 million to supply comprehensive packages of RO/RO equipment for Höegh Autoliners’ first four Aurora class pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).

With a capacity of up to 9,100 cars, the ships will be the world’s largest car carriers and will have DNV’s ammonia and methanol ready notation. They are on order at Chinese shipbuilder China Merchant Heavy Industries (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd and were designed by China Merchants’ Finnish headquartered subsidiary Deltamarin.

RO/RO PACKAGES

MacGregor’s contract covers design, supply and installation support for a large stern quarter ramp and door, side ramp and door, and liftable car decks.

The vessels’ strengthened decks and internal ramp systems will enable electric vehicles to be carried on all decks, with the MacGregor patented Load Monitoring System boosting the load capacity of the ramp and providing more flexibility for heavier project cargo.

“We are very pleased to have supported Höegh Autoliners from the early stages of the Aurora class project, building on the previous Horizon class vessels and our long-standing relationship with Höegh Autoliners,” says Magnus Sjöberg, senior vice president, merchant solutions, at MacGregor. “Close collaboration with the owner, designer and builder is essential for a project such as the Aurora class to be successful, and we look forward to continuing our work together towards delivery of the first two vessels in 2024.”

“We are pleased to continue the relationship with MacGregor to build our Aurora class vessels,” says Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners. “MacGregor’s world leading technology and expertise will ensure our vessels are built to the highest standards. The Aurora class represents the future of our business. It will further strengthen our service offering, accelerate our path to zero emissions and put us in the forefront of sustainable shipping.”