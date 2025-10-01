Listen Up! explores shoreside hydrogen power with e1 Marine

Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast returns with a new episode featuring Dave Lee, vice president of technology and innovation at Maritime Partners LLC, to discuss how methanol-to-hydrogen power could reshape port decarbonization.

In the conversation, hosted by Marine Log Editor in Chief Heather Ervin, Lee explains how e1 Marine’s shoreside infrastructure converts methanol into hydrogen on demand, offering ports an alternative to traditional electrical grids. The system aims to address challenges around hydrogen storage and distribution while improving air quality in communities near ports.

Topics include:

How methanol-to-hydrogen generation works in a port setting.

Why on-demand hydrogen could be a “game-changer” for storage and fuel security.

The role of methanol, already available in more than 125 ports worldwide, in scaling this technology.

How localized hydrogen production can reduce reliance on strained electrical grids.

The potential impact of shoreside hydrogen generation on both port operations and vessels at berth.

“This technology has the potential to improve efficiency, strengthen fuel flexibility, and deliver real environmental benefits for ports and the communities around them,” Lee said during the interview.

The episode, sponsored by Chevron, is available now on Spotify and SoundCloud.