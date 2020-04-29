Lindsay-Blee in Colombia marine fuels partnership

Independent marine fuel company Lindsay‐Blee reports that it is has entered into an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with Master Fuel SAS of Cartagena, Colombia.

Effective immediately, under the agreement Lindsay‐Blee will manage the sales and marketing of marine fuel products produced by Master Fuel for the Colombian market, including VLSFO (0.50% sulfur max,) HSFO 380 cst, and MGO LS (max sulfur 0.10%).

All products will conform to ISO standards and are composed from lower‐sulfur straight‐run fuels.

The operation has shore‐side storage and two double‐hull barges, 900 mt and 3000 mt.

Lindsay-Blee says the expansion gives its customers a true global partner capable of fueling their fleets anywhere in the world. The company says it is excited to work exclusively with Master Fuel in helping to expand its business throughout Colombia and beyond. With Master Fuel’s operational expertise combined with Lindsay‐Blee’s global market reach, the company is confident it can build a reliable and trusted supply option for all customers fueling in Colombia.

The two companies, with a combined 50 years of experience in the Colombian bunker market, will work closely together to provide the highest quality of products, customer service, and logistical support possible.

Lindsay‐Blee’s offices in the United States and the United Kingdom will give shipping clients 24‐hour access and support.

Lindsay‐Blee is now accepting enquiries for Cartagena, Colombia.