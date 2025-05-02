Incat Tasmania launches the world’s largest battery-electric ship

Hundreds gathered at the Incat Tamania shipyard in Hobart,Tasmania, today to witness the launch of Incat Hull 096 – the world’s largest battery-electric ship.

Constructed for South American ferry operator Buquebus, the 130 meter long vessel will operate entirely on battery-electric power when it enters service between Buenos Aires and Uruguay carrying up to 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles across the River Plate.

“This is a historic day – not just for Incat, but for the future of maritime transport,” said Incat Tasmania chairman Robert Clifford. “We’ve been building world-leading vessels here in Tasmania for more than four decades, and Hull 096 is the most ambitious, most complex, and most important project we’ve ever delivered. This ship changes the game.”

The ship is equipped with over 250 tonnes of batteries and an energy storagesystem (ESS) with more than 40 megawatt-hours of installed capacity. The ESS, which is four times larger than any previous maritime installation in the world, is connected to eight electric driven waterjets and supplied by Wärtsilä.

“We are proud to have collaborated with Incat and Buquebus in launching the world’s largest battery-electric ship,” said Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine and executive vice president at Wärtsilä Corporation. “Ferries play a vital role in meeting the growing demand for environmentally sustainable transport options, with ship electrification a key solution for enabling the sector to transition towards net-zero emissions.”

The ship is the ninth Incat-built vessel for Buquebus, continuing a proud and long-standing partnership between the two companies.

“For me, it’s a true source of pride to see Buquebus’ vision come to life,” said Buquebus president Juan Carlos López Mena.

“When we were evaluating this new vessel, Robert Clifford told me, ‘The next ship I deliver to you will be 100% electric.’ I replied, ‘Then the next one must be the one we’re commissioning today.’ And with great courage, he said, ‘Together, we’re going to make history.’ That’s how we began reconfiguring the China Zorrilla – originally planned to run on LNG – into a fully electric vessel. It’s a true milestone achieved between private companies, driven by our commitment to sustainability and our ongoing pursuit of service excellence.”

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff congratulated Clifford and the team at Incat for the extraordinary craftsmanship and innovation that went into building the largest battery-electric ship in the world.

“Through hard work, determination, and ingenuity, Incat has built a globally significant battery-electric ship from their yard in Tasmania,” he said. “Incat epitomizes what it means to be Tasmanian as they quietly pursue the extraordinary, strengthen Tasmania’s brand on the global stage, and continue to support Tasmanian jobs and our economy. Tasmania has long been a leader in maritime innovation, and Incat’s latest achievement is a testament to our state’s world-class shipbuilding capabilities and proud seafaring heritage.”

“We’re not just building a ship – we’re building the future,” said Incat CEO Stephen Casey. “Hull 096 proves that large-scale, low-emission transport solutions are not only possible, they are ready now. This is a proud day for Tasmania and for Australian manufacturing.”

Work will now continue completing the vessel’s interior, which includes a 2,300 square meter duty-free retail deck – the largest shopping space on any ferry in the world. Final fit-out, battery installation, and energy system integration will take place ahead of sea trials later this year.