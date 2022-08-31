World’s largest aluminum cat will have Wärtsilä propulsion package

Wärtsilä is to supply the engines, waterjets, and fuel storage and supply system for what will be the world’s largest aluminum catamaran ferry, the 2,100 passenger/226 car vessel ordered at Incat Tasmania Pty by Argentinian ferry operator, Buquebus.

The 130 meter long, 32 meter beam vessel will operate between Argentina and Uruguay with Wärtsilä’s 31 dual-fuel engine technology, using primarily LNG fuel produced at Buquebus’s own LNG plant. The vessel will also incorporate shaft e-motors powered via the main engine gearboxes taking further advantage of Wärtsilä’s LNG technology. With LNG, the minimized emissions of CO2, nitrous oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx) and particulate matter will make the ferry Tier III compliant and able to operate in emission control areas (ECAs).

“We have selected Wärtsilä waterjets many times in the past, and have always been extremely satisfied with their performance,” says Tim Burnell, Incat Tasmania’s CEO. “This, though, is the first time we will include Wärtsilä engines, and we are excited about the potential they provide. This will be the world’s largest and greenest vessel of its type, and we are very happy to be working with Wärtsilä to make the project a huge success.”

“This is indeed an exciting project,” says Mikko Mannerkorpi, general manager, sales at Wärtsilä Marine Power. “Our latest WXJ generation axial flow waterjets reduce the installation footprint on average by approximately 25 percent, compared to non-axial flow jet designs. They also give a higher power-to-weight ratio, and come with an advanced propulsion control system. Combining this with our highly efficient, fuel flexible engines, means that it is a truly future-proof investment.”

Wärtsilä’s full scope of supply for the Buquebus ferry comprises four Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines, four Wärtsilä WXJ1500SR waterjets, and two Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage, supply and propulsion control systems. The equipment will be delivered to the shipyard commencing in mid-2023.