IMO’s MEPC fails to adopt NZF carbon tax proposal

Efforts to get IMO’s Marine Environment Committee to agree a carbon tax on shipping through a “Net Zero Framework for Shipping” (NZF) have failed.

Reuters reports that, after days of disagreements, Saudi Arabia tabled a motion on Friday to defer discussions for one year, which was passed by a simple majority of 57 countries with 49 opposed who sought to continue with a deal.

The International Chamber of Shipping, which has long advocated such a measure, the NZF being only the latest incarnation, released this statement:

“The framework would have created the first global carbon pricing mechanism for any industrial sector with the aim of delivering a clear path for shipping’s transition to net zero.”

Thomas A. Kazakos, ICS Secretary General, said: “We are disappointed that member states have not been able to agree a way forward at this meeting. Industry needs clarity to be able to make the investments needed to decarbonise the maritime sector, in line with the goals set out in the IMO GHG strategy.

“As an industry we will continue to work with the IMO, which is the best organization to deliver the global regulations needed for a global industry.”

The NZF proposal was strongly opposed by the Trump Administration and by a growing number of prominent shipowners.