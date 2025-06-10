Hydrogen engine partnership between Belgium and Japan launches

A new partnerships aims to accelerate the deployment of BeHydro’s dual fuel and 100% hydrogen engines in Japan’s ports and coastal areas. The engines will now be adapted to meet Japanese standards and will be supported by local testing, commissioning and after-sales service.

The partnership agreement was signed at a June 6 ceremony at the Belgian embassy in Tokyo attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium, His Royal Highness Prince Lorenz, His Excellency Antoine Evrard, Ambassador of Belgium in Tokyo, His Excellency Masahiro Mikami, Ambassador of Japan to Belgium, and many other distinguished guests.

Under the agreement, two sets of V12 BeHydro dual fuel hydrogen engines will be installed on a tugboat, currently under construction at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered in July this year. Additionally, three sets of inline 6-cylinder BeHydro 100% hydrogen engines will be adopted for a zero-emission ship planned to be built by JPNH2YDRO. Both vessels are realised with the support of the Nippon Foundation Zero Emission Ships Project.

Under this agreement JPNH2YDRO (a joint venture between CMB.TECH, TsuneishI Facilities & Craft and Kambara Kisenwill act as the general agent for BeHydro in Japan, overseeing import, final performance testing at its Hydrogen Engine R&D Center, and delivery to customers in cooperation with Daihatsu Infinearth, which will also support validation and regulatory approval, leveraging its deep expertise in engine development and manufacturing. Mizuno Marine will provide commissioning and maintenance services, ensuring the safe and reliable operation of hydrogen engines in Japanese waters. The collaboration also includes technical exchanges between BeHydro, Daihatsu Infinearth and JPNH2YDRO to ensure seamless integration and innovation.

“We have been solving many issues around the implementation of H2ICE (Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine) technology into the shipping industry,” said.Mitsuo Kambara, representative director and president of JPNH2YDRO. “We did this throughout the development of the world’s first dual fuel hydrogen-powered passenger ferry Hydro Bingo, the development of the hydrogen-powered tugboat that will be delivered in this summer and the construction of a marine hydrogen refueling station. With this collaboration, the implementation of the already commercialized medium-speed hydrogen engines into the shipping industry, and the operation of such ships, becomes a reality in Japan. Therefore, we will accelerate the promotion of hydrogen-powered ship solutions to our customers in cooperation with these business partners.”

Tim Berkmoes, CEO of BeHydro parent ABC Engines said : “With over a century of dedication to manufacturing reliable engines for the global marine industry, ABC has been on the forefront of researching alternative fuels, reducing emissions and improving exhaust after treatment systems. With its BeHydro hydrogen solutions, ABC is now offering net zero emission solutions. We are proud to join forces with our partners to support the Japanese shipowners in achieving their transition to sustainable shipping.”