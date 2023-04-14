Hong Kong welcomes world’s largest FSRU

The world’s largest floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) vessel, FSRU Challenger, has arrived in Hong Kong. Owned and operated by a joint venture of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Royal Vopak, the 345 meter long, 263,000 cubic meter capacity vessel is to be renamed Bauhinia Spirit and will operate at a new offshore LNG terminal.

Constructed by CLP Power and HK Electric, the terminal is the first of its kind in Hong Kong and will be operated by the Hong Kong LNG Terminal Limited, a joint venture between the two power companies. Construction of a marine jetty and the two subsea gas pipelines serving the terminal has been completed. Commissioning of equipment is under way and the terminal is scheduled for operation in mid-2023.

When checks and port clearance procedures are completed, the FSRU vessel will sail to the offshore LNG terminal, located east of the Soko Islands, in preparation for the final commissioning of the project.

The two power companies say that, when it goes into operation, the LNG terminal will further improve the stability of Hong Kong’s natural gas supply by diversifying supply sources, allowing Hong Kong to procure natural gas at competitive prices from the global market.