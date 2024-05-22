Havfram books another installation order for one if its giant WTIVs Written by Nick Blenkey









Oslo-headquartered Havfram AS has signed a contract with Iberdrola for the installation of 21 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines at the Windanker project in German Baltic Sea waters. The agreement covers transport and installation support, which will be executed by one of Havfram’s newbuild NG20000X-HF wind turbine installation vessels.

Havfram, a pure play offshore wind installation specialist majority owned by Stamford, Conn., headquartered Sandbrook Capital, says that the contract, which will start in the summer of 2026, “makes a perfect fit towards high utilization for the vessel planned to be used.”

Windanker will reach an installed capacity of 315 MW after its commissioning in 2026. Most of the renewable electricity generated by the new Siemens Gamesa 15 MW turbines will be commercialized through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) on the German market.

“Iberdrola is one of the most experienced developers in the market and has demonstrated a strong commitment to renewable energy solutions,” said Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind. “Currently, they have 1,793 MW offshore wind capacity in operation and a further 3,000 MW under construction. Havfram is proud to be supporting Iberdrola’s ambitions within offshore wind and their efforts to mitigate climate change.”

“The entire procurement process with Iberdrola was pragmatic and uncomplicated as both organizations share rigorous standards for quality and sustainability,” said Havfram commercial director and VP Martin Degen. “To be selected as T&I partner for Windanker, Iberdrola’s third Baltic Sea project, proves our established position in the market and that we, at Havfram, are trusted to carry out installations in the crucial end phase before the wind farm goes into operation. The project adds to our strong and growing contract backlog.