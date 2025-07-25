GT Wings wins £1M grant to advance AirWing jet sail technology Written by Nick Blenkey









U.K.-based wind propulsion GT Wings has been awarded an additional £1 million in government supported funding to further develop its AirWing.

Unlike conventional wind propulsion devices, AirWing is a jet sail. It uses a patented boundary layer control system to actively manipulate airflow around the wing. This produces extremely high amounts of lift, enabling vessels to generate powerful thrust from a compact sail.

AirWing is designed to bring wind propulsion within reach for vessel types that previously couldn’t be considered for it.

The latest funding comes from the U.K.’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition 6 (CMDC6) and will support a project developed in partnership with Carisbrooke Shipping, the first company to equip a ship with an AirWing, the University of Bath, Datum Electronics and Oceata.

“The project will accelerate AirWing’s adaptive control system, integrating self-learning trim automation, weather routing, and propeller pitch control, setting the stage for widespread commercial rollout,” says GT Wings founder and CEO George Thompson.