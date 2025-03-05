First AirWing equipped ship is headed for Canada

Liverpool, U.K.-based GT Wings reports that the first of its AirWing wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) has been installed aboard Carisbrooke Shipping’s M/V Vectis Progress. The vessel has now departed from Hull, U.K., and is en route to Bilbao, marking the start of a transatlantic journey to Canada.

Carisbrooke Shipping says that, for the past three years, it has been working in collaboration with GT Wings as a consortium member to develop, install, and certify a prototype wind propulsion system. Early last year, the project secured GBP 3.7 million in funding from Innovate UK, setting an ambitious 12-month timeline for completion, with the project targeted to concluding on April 1, 2025.

“Through dedicated efforts, we have successfully installed the AirWing prototype ahead of schedule, with all project milestones met,” says Carisbrooke.”Although sea trials are ongoing, the installation was completed in recent weeks, and class society trials, along with certification, were conducted off the coast of Hull, last Sunday.”

This project presented numerous challenges, Carisbrooke notes, from ensuring compliance with IMO and local regulations to working within a restricted deck footprint amid spaces carrying dangerous goods.

PROJECT ACHIEVEMENTS

Structural modifications: 9.6 tonnes of steel replaced below deck.

Pedestal installation: 8.7 tonnes of steel added to the deck.

Electrical work: Over 7.5 km of electrical cabling installed.

Stability tests: Removal and re-installation of all equipment, stores, and spares.

“Despite being installed on an operational vessel, the AirWing is now fully in place, marking a major achievement for our team,” says Carisbrooke. “Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) projections suggest that M/V Vectis Progress could achieve an 8.3% reduction in fuel consumption based on IMO-standard wind distribution. Given the prevailing wind conditions on the vessel’s Canada-Europe route, we anticipate even greater efficiency gains. The AirWing is designed to operate in winds up to 45 knots (Beaufort Force 9) and withstand speeds of 100 knots.

“Sea trials will continue in the coming weeks, focusing on automation and performance optimization. Encouragingly, initial reports indicate a promising speed increase even under light winds.”

“Every tonne of thrust generated by the wind means less reliance on the engine and fewer emissions in the air,” said George Thompson, founder and CEO of GT Wings. “Wind propulsion isn’t just an environmental decision—it’s an economic one. The cost of non-compliance is rising, and integrating wind assistance is a no-brainer for forward-thinking shipowners.”

Thompson will be onboard Vectis Progress all the way across the Atlantic to Canada, monitoring AirWing’s performance in real-world conditions. He will share insights, data, and firsthand experiences throughout the voyage, offering a unique perspective on the benefits of wind propulsion.