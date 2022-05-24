Gothenburg takes delivery of fourth ferry powered by EST-Floattech battery system Written by Nick Blenkey









The public transportation agency for the Gothenburg, Sweden, region — Västtrafik — has recently a taken delivery of the hybrid electric ferry Eloise. Built by Finnish shipbuilder Työvene, the 33-meter, double-ended commuter ferry is designed to carry up to 298 passengers and 80 bicycles at speeds of up to 11 knots.

It is Västtrafik’s fourth electric hybrid ferry to be powered by a battery system built by EST-Floattechn. Based on the company’s flagship Green Orca 1050 high energy battery system, it uses lithium polymer NMC cells. These deliver exceptional cycle life and thermal performance coupled with a high discharge rate capability. .

”We are happy to have partnered with EST-Floattech as a supplier of one of the key components for Eloise,” said Antti Vikainen, the project manager at the Työvene shipyard overseeing the build. “The support we received in addition to the delivery and commissioning of the battery system proved valuable, particularly when determining the safety requirements for the battery installation. The vessel itself is already a proven design that has evolved from a diesel-electric powered ferry into a battery hybrid that is able to operate almost exclusively on stored electric power for its designed application.”

Juha Granqvist, CEO of Työvene, commented: “We are all proud to have been able to contribute to a greener Gothenburg.”

The battery management system is essential for safe and optimal energy storage system ESS performance. EST- Floattech’s current systemn is the result of ten years of continuous development. Multiple safety layers in the mechanical design and software ensure that it meets strict DNV and NMA class requirements.



Battery room of electric ferry Eloise

This commitment to continuous development means that the battery capacity of the Eloise is 25% higher than that of its sister ship the Elvy, which was delivered in 2019. With an installed capacity of 1,260 kWh, the Eloise is capable of six hours continuous electric operation. Recharging takes place using either shore power or the onboard diesel generator.

Over 200 EST-Floattech energy storage solutions are in operation in a wide range of maritime applications. They include vesselss sailing today on the exact same battery pack as was originally installed 10 years ago.

