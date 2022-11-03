Global Energy Group to add 4,000 DWT methanol bunkering ship to its Singapore fleet Written by Nick Blenkey









Here’s another indicator of the growing importance of methanol as a marine fuel. Two subsidiaries of Singapore-based Global Energy Group have placed an order with Japan’s Sasaki Shipbuilding Co. for a 4,000 DWT IMO Type 2 Chemical and Oil Tanker that will be deployed as the first methanol bunkering ship in Singapore.

The vessel, which will be classed by Bureau Veritas, will join the fleet of Global Energy Trading Pte Ltd (GET) by the end of 2023. GET is a Singapore MPA-licensed and UAE-licensed bunker supplier and the new vessel will be the first Category A bunkering tanker for carriage of biofuel and methanol to operate in Singapore.

Another Global Energy Group subsidiary, Stellar Ship Management Services Pte Ltd, which provides full technical management and crewing services exclusively for the group’s fleet of 20 tankers, will supervise the construction of the tanker.

“We have made an important step to support the industry’s effort on carbon emissions reduction by introducing alternative and green fuel bunkering supply chain solutions,” said Loh Hong Leong, group managing director of Global Energy Group. “This new tanker could pave the way for a next generation of more versatile bunkering tankers.”

“As the industry explores alternative fuel options to support its decarbonization journey, developing the industry’s supply and bunkering capacities will be an essential step to scale up and ensure the availability of these new fuels,” said David Barrow, Vice-President South Asia and Pacific, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore. “We are delighted to collaborate with GET and Stellar as they develop this new vessel, which will be a key step to support the delivery of methanol to vessels calling at Singapore.”