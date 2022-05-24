Fugro brings high-efficiency geotech rig to U.S. for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Written by Nick Blenkey









Geo-data specialist Fugro is performing a third year of integrated site characterization services for New Jersey based offshore wind farm developer Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind. Geophysical, metocean and environmental scopes of work are currently underway and geotechnical services will commence later this month, using a newly commissioned Fugro C30 mobile rig.

Working from a third-party vessel (Hornbeck Offshore Services’ HOS Browning), the C30 will deliver efficient, heave‑compensated drilling capabilities, as well as state-of-the-art downhole sampling, coring and in situ testing data. Fugro has also equipped the vessel with an automated launch and recovery system to use in conjunction with its Fugro SEACALF DeepDrive system for performing seabed cone penetration tests.

Fugro says that, together, these assets will ensure high rates of operability while also meeting the company’s standards for safety and sustainability.

“We are thrilled to continue our integrated site characterization work with Atlantic Shores this year, and we are excited to deploy our new Fugro C30 rig on the project,” said Jeff Scott, director of marine geotechnics for Fugro in the Americas. “We are confident it will deliver Atlantic Shores the timely, high-quality soils information needed to optimize foundation and cable design ahead of the target 2024 construction date.”



As with the previous field season, all project geo-data will be delivered in near real-time to Atlantic Shores via Fugro’s Gaia.Hub web-based platform. Gaia.Hub provides a single source of information for the entire Atlantic Shores project team and stakeholders, allowing users to access geo-data any time, from any location, via a simple, intuitive website.