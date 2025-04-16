FRS Clipper to get a new high speed whale watching catamaran

Seattle-headquartered ferry and excursion vessel operator FRS Clipper Inc. reports that it will receive an advanced newbuild whale watching catamaran next year. The newbuild multi-million dollar high speed vessel, built by Mavrik Marine Inc., La Conner, Wash., will begin sailing from Seattle’s Pier 69 in May 2026.

Designed by One2Three Naval Architects in Sydney, Australia, the 102-foot catamaran will carry up to 150 passengers plus crew. Combining improved fuel efficiency with ai cruising speed of over 32 knots, it will quickly cruise the Puget Sound and be able to quickly respond to reported whale sightings.

It will feature two expansive, wind-protected viewing decks, allowing guests to be outside in all weather conditions. Those sitting indoors will be able to view wildlife through floor to ceiling windows. The ship will also include a large galley serving hot meals and a dedicated naturalist station where passengers can learn about Pacific marine life from Clipper’s trained, knowledgeable staff.

“FRS Clipper, supported by global ferry operator FRS Group of Germany and proud member of the Pacific Whale Watching Association (PWWA), is pleased to make this investment in Washington State’s marine industry,” said FRS Clipper CEO Mark Collins. “This ship brings a new level of comfort, performance, and environmental sensitivity to the whale watching market. We think our customers will enjoy this state-of-the-art experience.”

“When asked to develop a vessel that met the customer service standards laid out by operator FRS Clipper, we relied on our past experience and proven results to design this new vessel,” said Bailey Shewchuk, president of Mavrik. “Clipper was very specific about their service standards and experience they will deliver to their guests, and Mavrik is committed to building the finest quality boat to meet those goals.”