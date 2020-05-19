Frigate makes delivery voyage to Philippines with quarantine supplies on board Written by Nick Blenkey









When the Jose Rizal, the latest Philippines Navy frigate built by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), departed Korea for Subic yesterday it had some welcome extra cargo on board. The shipbuilder packed quarantine supplies that included 20,000 face masks,180 bottles of disinfectants, 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizers and 300 packs of sanitizing wipes in the vessel. HHI said the shipment was a token of gratitude for the Philippines’ participation in the Korean War.

The 2,600-ton frigate, with maximum speed of 25 knots, will be the Philippine Navy’s first to operate with guided missiles and torpedoes.

The shipbuilder succeeded in delivering the vessel four months earlier than the originally scheduled delivery date of September this year, despite COVID-19-related restrictions imposed on personnel and materials.

“We are honored to have demonstrated our excellent naval ship design and construction capabilities by delivering BRP Jose Rizal four months early,” said HHI Senior Executive Vice President Nam Sang-hoon. “We are sending quarantine supplies in hopes that the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Philippines will slow down.”