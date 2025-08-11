FERRIES 2025: Rethinking ferry evacuation for new fuels

Marine Log’s 38th annual FERRIES Conference, taking place November 4-5 in Jersey City, N.J., across from the Manhattan skyline in New York City, will feature a safety-focused presentation from Whitney Mantooth, PhD, MPH, CSP, senior engineer, at the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), on how ferry operators can adapt emergency evacuation procedures for the unique risks of alternative-fuel vessels.

In “Innovations in Emergency Evacuation Procedures: Addressing Challenges with Alternative Fuels,” Mantooth will examine how fuels, such as methanol, hydrogen, and other low-carbon options present new considerations for fire detection, toxic exposure, and evacuation timelines. She will explore how Passenger Evacuation Modeling (PEM), Human Factors Engineering (HFE), and function-based digital twins can help ensure the Required Safe Egress Time (RSET) remains ahead of the Available Safe Egress Time (ASET) under a variety of hazard scenarios.

Her presentation will detail how digital twins, informed by real-time sensor data, can simulate vessel environments, run probabilistic risk assessments, and identify bottlenecks before they impact passengers. Integrating HFE principles ensures safety systems reflect real human behavior, improving accessibility, reducing cognitive load, and enhancing emergency response.

As ferries grow larger and crews become leaner, Mantooth’s work highlights the importance of intelligent safety systems that support operational efficiency and regulatory compliance across the evolving spectrum of alternative-fuel vessels.

Marine Log‘s FERRIES 2025 will bring together ferry operators, shipbuilders, regulators, and technology leaders from across North America and beyond. Returning this year as the event’s official association sponsor is SNAME.

Why attend FERRIES 2025?

Discover real-world case studies from innovative ferry projects across the globe;

Explore cutting-edge technologies, including hybrid, hydrogen, and electric propulsion;

Learn how to fund, launch, and scale next-generation ferry operations;

Connect with leaders in ferry operations, design, construction, and policy; and

Stay ahead of evolving regulations, cybersecurity threats, and safety requirements.

