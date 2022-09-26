Fairbanks Morse Defense teams with Buffalo Pumps

Beloit, Wis., based Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has finalized an agreement that will see it serve as the exclusive services provider for Buffalo Pumps, a division of Air and Liquid Systems Corporation.

Buffalo Pumps has been manufacturing centrifugal pumps for the global maritime defense and commercial markets since 1887. The agreement combines more than a century of expertise from the two companies to expand service capabilities for U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command and U.S. Coast Guard customers.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense understands that our work means more than supporting well-maintained, high-performing ships. Our customers require a service partner who can deliver superior service with zero compromises in safety or quality,” said Jamie McMullin, president of FMD Services. “Through our collaboration with Buffalo Pumps, we bring added value to our customers with the ability to deliver rapid, local, OEM expertise and complete turnkey service solutions for a broader range of mission critical systems.”

Under the agreement, Buffalo Pumps will have access to FMD’s global network of highly trained field service technicians and its strategically located service centers/

“Fairbanks Morse Defense’s extensive field service network and focus on supporting naval customers will provide unparalleled support to our customers when and where they need it,” said David Anderson, president of Air and Liquid Systems Corporation. “FMD shares our values regarding delivering superior customer service, and we are confident this agreement will provide tremendous value to our Buffalo Pumps customers.”