Fairbanks Morse Defense makes new acquisition: AMMCON

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has acquired AMMCON Corp., a Jacksonville, Fla., based fittings and assembled components manufacturer. This is FMD’s eleventh acquisition since beginning an expansion in December 2020 aimed at serving the maritime defense industry with turnkey solutions

“Fairbanks Morse Defense is working to build fully integrated products and services that will meet every need of maritime defense, and to accomplish this, we must continue to identify cutting-edge providers who share our commitment to serving as a defense contractor of the first rank,” said George Whittier, FMD CEO. “Working together, we are delivering value far beyond the cost of our services and, in the process, ensuring our marine fleets are always mission ready.”

AMMCON provides critical fittings and other products used on the Virginia and Columbia Class submarine programs, as well as the Ford Class aircraft carrier program. FMD’s acquisition enables AMMCON to expand its products to additional platforms and customers across the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Military Sealift Command.

“Over the past 50 years, we have built our business as a defense contractor by honing our quality to pinpoint accuracy to the needs of defense,” said Darrell Grow, AMMCON CEO. “This strategic acquisition convergence with FMD strengthens our capabilities and gives us reach and resources that will allow us to continue our commitment to excellence.”