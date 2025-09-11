Eureka Naval Craft in shipbuilding agreement with Bordelon Marine Shipbuilders Written by Nick Blenkey









Houston-headquartered Eureka Naval Craft has reached an agreement with Houma, La.-based Bordelon Marine Shipbuilders covering the production of its AIRCAT Bengal-MC modular attack surface craft (MASC) and Jaguar landing craft to meet the requirements of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps. In addition, says the company, the vessel can be adapted to combat narco-terrorism for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Both companies said the partnership is designed to support the administration’s shipbuilding agenda, significantly strengthening the nation’s military industrial base while aiming to create and safeguard thousands of highly skilled jobs. It directly supports the U.S Navy’s call, in July this year, for industry develop ideas for its Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) program,

According to a Navy solicitation, the MASC program “seeks Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV) to address several key operational needs. MASC seeks to leverage cutting-edge technologies and modular design principles to create adaptable and resilient solutions that can effectively counter evolving threats.’

“The Bengal-MC is at the forefront of maritime technology, engineered for unmatched speed, extended range, exceptional payload capacity, and versatile modularity,” said Bo Jardine, CEO of Eureka Naval Craft. “As the U.S. Navy has requested, it is strategically designed to reinforce our defenses against China in the Indo-Pacific and counter Russian advances in the Baltic. Moreover the Bengal‑MC’s speed, range, and payload capacity make it ideal for counter-narcotics operations. With the ability to chase down drug smuggling craft at 50 knots and carry boarding teams, vehicles, or relief supplies. The platform serves as a versatile homeland mission asset for the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), DEA and DHS.”

Wes Bordelon, CEO of Bordelon Marine Shipbuilders, said: “This partnership brings a range of advantages to our country in line with the U.S. Navy’s request for innovative ideas. This MoU can provide the rapid deployment and cost-effectiveness the Navy requires by using proven commercial technology Eureka has developed in the offshore market, with the AIRCAT vessels operating in West Africa. And we can do it right from our shipyard in Louisiana harnessing U.S. suppliers nationwide plowing investment back into the U.S. economy.”

According to Eureka, the 36-meter Bengal-MC’s versatile air-cushion catamaran design aligns directly with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps’ MASC requirements. With a cruise speed of 38 knots and a sprint capability of up to 50 knots, it can carry heavy loads of troops, vehicles, and defense systems rapidly across long operational distances.

Jardine emphasized the importance of the vessel’s adaptable design, combined with SH Defence’s Cube modular mission deck system which allows operators to reconfigure the same hull within hours for anti-surface warfare, counter‑UAV, mine countermeasures, amphibious lift, humanitarian support, or counter‑narcotics patrols.

In addition, Jardine said, the AIRCAT Bengal-MC has one of the most advanced autonomous navigation systems thanks to deploying technology developed with Australian defense company Greenroom Robotics. Greenroom has spent years developing its Advanced Maritime Autonomy (GAMA) Software system notably on a 57 meter decommissioned Armidale-class patrol boat, Sentinel, known as the Patrol Boat Autonomy Trial (PBAT) ensuring it is Unmanned Maritime Autonomy Architecture (UMAA) compliant.

“The Bengal-MC with its modular payload system, large aft deck, range and speed is ready to adapt to ever-evolving mission requirements to counter global threats. And it comes without the crippling costs and complex design requirements that have dogged naval shipbuilding programs for years,” said Jardine. “Unlike conceptual designs, these ships are mission-ready and production-ready now. They offer the services a proven and affordable path to fielding a MASC fleet. They will be built for America in America.”

The MoU with Bordelon Marine comes shortly after Eureka signed a similar deal with Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd aimed at ramping up production of its AIRCAT Bengal-MC warship in Asia.