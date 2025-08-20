Eureka Naval Craft in MOU with Strategic to bring Aircat Bengal production to Asia Written by Marine Log Staff









Houston-headquartered Eureka Naval Craft is seeking to ramp up production of its Aircat Bengal MC warship in Asia after signing an MOU with Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine.

Eureka Naval Craft CEO Bo Jardine said the aim of the partnership is to bring a highly advanced modular attack surface craft (MASC) to the U.S. Navy and allied navies quickly at a time of increased threat. The versatile catamaran vessel design can further be retooled for the commercial offshore industry as a workboat.

Jardine said the Aircat Bengal MC solves a pain-point for navies through its sophisticated lethality that includes Tomahawk cruise missile capability. According to Jardine, the vessel comes without the crippling costs and complex design requirements that have dogged naval shipbuilding programs in recent years.

Image: Eureka Naval Craft

“By joining forces with Strategic Marine, we are combining American innovation with Singaporean shipbuilding excellence to meet the needs of navies worldwide,” he said. “The Aircat Bengal MCC’s modular payload system, large aft deck range, and speed ensure it is at the forefront of maritime technology—ready to adapt to the ever-evolving threats and mission requirements. Our collaboration demonstrates the value of U.S.-Singapore cooperation in driving innovation, strengthening supply chains, and supporting regional security. We are proud to contribute to the U.S. DoD and U.S. Navy’s vision for a more innovative, autonomous, and collaborative maritime force.”

Strategic Marine CEO Mr. Chan Eng Yew said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Eureka on this groundbreaking project. Our Singapore shipyard is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by a highly experienced team, enabling us to deliver complex vessels quickly and at scale. The Aircat Bengal MC, with its advanced autonomy, exemplifies the future of high-performance vessels for both defense and offshore energy logistics. This partnership not only benefits our companies, but also contributes to the broader economic and security interests of both Singapore and the United States, while supporting allied and partner country collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.”

Jardine says that the 36-meter multi-mission Surface Effect Ship (SES) can operate as a fully or semi autonomous vessel. Meanwhile, he says, it is the first naval vessel anywhere in the world to be able to carry a 40-tonne payload with a top speed of more than 50 knots, payload depending, and a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

“The reality is the naval market in this weight class needs disrupting,” he said. “Too many vessels today are outdated, sluggish, and expensive. The Aircat Bengal MC provides an alternative to naval corvettes and frigates, thanks to its optimized design and use of modular construction techniques. And the vessel is so versatile it can be used as a troop transport vessel, landing support craft, electronic warfare platform, drone mothership and for mine laying and counter-mine warfare.”

Jardine said the MOU will further have an AUKUS dimension via Eureka’s partnership with Australian defense company Greenroom Robotics. He said the Aircat Bengal MC has one of the most advanced autonomous navigation systems thanks to deploying the Greenroom advanced maritime autonomy (GAMA) software system. Greenroom has spent years developing the system notably on a 57-meter decommissioned Armidale-class patrol boat, Sentinel, known as the patrol boat autonomy trial (PBAT).

Jardine said the MOU will further see the Aircat Bengal vessels adapted for the commercial offshore oil and gas sector. He pointed to the vessel’s ability to move items offshore and provide a fast, safe alternative for personnel transfer as key advantages.

Jardine confirmed Eureka is in talks with U.S. shipyards and the U.S. Navy to build Aircat vessels in the United States.