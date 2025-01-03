Equinor secures $3 billion in project financing for Empire Wind 1 Written by Nick Blenkey









In a sign that lenders have not soured on U.S. offshore wind, Equinor reports that its Empire Wind 1 project has now secured a project financing package of over $3 billion. Financial close was reached at the end of December 2024.

Equinor says that, due to strong interest from lenders, the Empire Wind 1 project was able to secure competitive terms and that the final group of lenders includes some of the most experienced lenders in the sector along with many of Equinor’s relationship banks.

Empire Wind 1 will power 500,000 New York homes and is expected to reach its commercial operation date in 2027.

The expected total capital investments, including fees for the use of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT), are approximately $5 billion including the effect of expected future tax credits (ITCs).

Equinor acquired the Empire Wind lease area in 2017. In June 2024, Equinor announced the execution of the Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA) with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority for Empire Wind 1 power for 25 years at a strike price of $155.00/MWh.

Equinor says that “the investment level and support framework are in line with the developing U.S. offshore wind industry” and notes that it” intends to farm down in the Empire Wind 1 project to a new partner to further enhance value and reduce exposure.”

“This is an important milestone for Equinor, in line with our plan to enhance value and reduce exposure in the Empire Wind 1 project. As we now enter full execution mode, we continue our efforts to increase robustness and value-creation in the project,” said Jens Økland, acting executive vice president for renewables at Equinor.

“Today’s financial close maintains our momentum toward bringing a significant source of power to the grid. Empire Wind 1 will strengthen US energy security, build economic growth and fuel a new American supply chain,” said Molly Morris, Equinor’s senior vice president for eenewables in Americas. “Our redevelopment of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal is already putting more than 1,000 people to work. Equinor is proud to play a part in advancing domestic energy solutions safely, efficiently, and for the long term.”

Equinor made a final investment decision on the wholly owned and operated Empire Wind 1 project earlier this year. Construction has already begun. the project is located 15-30 miles southeast of Long Island and spans 80,000 acres. With a contracted capacity of 810 MW, it will be the first offshore wind project to connect into the New York City grid. The redevelopment of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal and construction of Empire Wind 1 will create more than 1,000 union jobs in the construction phase.