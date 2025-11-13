Eastern Shipbuilding launches new Fisher Island ferry Falcon

With an ahead-of-schedule launch, Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc. has marked another milestone in the construction of the vehicle-passenger ferry Falcon that it is building for the Fisher Island Community Association (FICA) in Florida.

Measuring 152 feet long and with a beam of 52 feet, the 1,200 bhp Falcon will have a capacity for 30 cars and 150 passengers and is designed to meet the unique needs of the Fisher Island route, combining enhanced vehicle capacity and passenger comfort with ESG’s proven vessel-construction expertise. Falcon is scheduled for delivery in Spring 2026 and is being constructed at ESG’s Allanton shipyard in Panama City, Fla.

Photo: ESG

“Completing the launch ahead of schedule speaks volumes about the talent and commitment of our workforce,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group. “Their drive keeps this project moving forward and ensures Falcon will serve Fisher Island with the reliability its community deserves. Our longstanding partnership with FICA continues to be a source of pride for our team, and this milestone reflects the shared commitment we bring to every phase of the project.”

“Falcon will set a new benchmark for our community’s ferry service—delivering higher vehicle capacity, smoother operations, and a more comfortable experience for residents and guests,” Roberto Sosa, president & CEO of the Fisher Island Community Association. “We thank Eastern Shipbuilding Group and EBDG for their continued partnership and collaboration.”

“Elliott Bay Design Group is honored to partner with Fisher Island Community Association on another addition to their ferry fleet,” said Steve Carlson, principal in charge at Elliott Bay Design Group. “Our relationship with Fisher Island is built on trust and collaboration, and we’re proud that their fleet continues to grow with vessels designed by EBDG. As engineers, it’s incredibly rewarding to see our designs come to life, and this new ferry, currently being built at Eastern Shipbuilding Group, represents the strength of that partnership and our shared commitment to quality and innovation.”

Last fall, ESG commenced steel-cutting for Falcon at its Allanton yard, marking the start of physical construction. With launch now complete, the vessel will proceed through outfitting, systems integration, sea trials and final commissioning ahead of delivery to FICA.