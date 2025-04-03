DFO awards Vard EUR 113M subsea construction vessel contract Written by Nick Blenkey









Fincantieri’s Norwegian subsidiary Vard reports that it has signed a contract with Taiwan-based Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) for the design and construction of one offshore subsea construction vessel of Vard 3 39 design. The EUR 113.5 million contract includes options for additional vessels.

The hull of the vessel will be built in Vard Shipyards Braila in Romania, while the outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be from Vard Søviknes in Norway. Delivery is scheduled to be in second quarter 2027.

This will be Vard’s third vessel for DFO, the first two being commissioning service operations vessels (CSOVs), contracted in May 2024.

The Vard 3 39 design vessel contracted is a highly versatile platform designed and equipped for subsea operation duties, offshore wind operations and maintenance activities, as well as cable installation and repair scopes in the offshore wind and telecoms sectors.

With a highly optimized hull form together with a powerful propulsion configuration, the vessel will have particularly good sea-keeping capabilities, including reduced motions and accelerations and excellent station keeping performance. The design has focused on the environmental footprint with an efficient machinery and propulsion set-up for high station keeping capabilities including battery hybrid propulsion, delivering improved workability and operational reliability.

The vessel is fitted with a 250-tonne active heave compensated offshore crane that enables it to perform advanced subsea operations, a 1,200 square meter work deck prepared for a cable repair or cable lay spread, and ROV hangars prepared for built-in ROVs on both sides.

The large design flexibility allows the vessel to accommodate future operational demands and it is prepared for the installation of a motion compensated gangway, an under-deck carousel, the installation of a large trencher and is, in addition, prepared for helideck installation.

The vessel has 90 cabins to accommodate 130 people on board. Operational centers such as offices, briefing rooms, conference room/cinema and dayrooms have been designed to meet a high standard in the market, and furnishings will be completed to a premium standard by Vard interiors.

‘We are pleased to return to Vard with a new order for a offshore subsea construction vessel to support our growing international client base,” said DFO CEO Polin Chen. “The order complements the two SOV’s we have ordered against long-term contracts and opens the door for DFO to expand its service offering in the offshore wind, energy and telecoms markets. Furthermore, this new order together with the option(s) attached to this agreement ensures that DFO continues to build fleet scale and latitude to continue to deliver a one-stop solution to our customers. The choice of Norway as a build country for our first ever newbuild OSCV also ensures that we continue to deliver on our promise of on-time, high quality, reliable services to our valued customers, as well as delivering a safe and comfortable work environment for our crew and clients staying on board.”

Through its integrated value chain, Vard is delivering the design, building the hull, outfitting, integrating, and commissioning the ship for the customer.

Vard Electro is delivering a fully integrated power and automation system, emphasizing total system efficiency to ensure optimal environmental considerations. This system is monitored by the SeaQ Green Pilot, which collects all digital data from the vessel and makes it accessible through Vard Electro’s cloud service to office desktops. The vessel is also equipped with the market-leading SeaQ Bridge.

This installation provides the vessel operator with comprehensive oversight and control of all onboard syst ems from a single location, enhancing both operational safety and efficiency. The SeaQ Bridge is a pivotal enabler for more digital ship operations, incorporating applications that minimize the need for manual panels.

Vard Interiors will provide HVAC-R, piping systems and modern interior solutions designed to create environments that are both functional and conducive to individual well-being and productivity aboard the vessel.

“We are proud and honored that DFO has chosen to return as a customer to Vard,” said Vard CEO Cathrine Kristiseter Marti, “This contract is yet another token of Vard’s ability and proven record to deliver vessels on time and budget. Together with our owner Fincantieri we are collaborating with customers worldwide to tailor-make vessels based on the customer’s needs and requirements, and this vessel has been developed in a fruitful process together with the customer. We look forward to continuing our good collaboration with DFO in the years to come.”