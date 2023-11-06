Columbia Shipmanagement chooses Keiko Systems solution to up operational efficiency

Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) is using software from Kaiko Systems to guide seafarers through routine inspections and provide on-the-job guidance, making it fast and easy for them to collect data, such as pictures and the results of functionality checks, in a reliable and standardized way. Employing AI algorithms, Kaiko Systems’ software enables CSM to gain rapid, data-informed decisions from its onshore teams, facilitating instantaneous critical decision-making.

The user-friendly, mobile-first Keiko Systems platform, launched two years ago, organizes and analyzes ship data, providing insight into the condition of vessels and identifying risks before they result in incidents.

Since the launch, Kaiko Systems has already facilitated tens of thousands of inspections through the platform, which allows seafarers to gather data directly from the frontline, streamlining the process and reducing the burden of extensive documentation and reporting.

Columbia Shipmanagement crew use Kaiko Systems’ mobile application to plan, document and report maintenance and inspection activities on board the vessels, making it easier for them to do a better job in ensuring safety, PSC readiness and vessel condition improvements. Additionally, the software guarantees compliance with evolving regulations.

“The integration of Kaiko Systems’ technology elevates our operational efficiencies to new levels, providing real-time insights into vessel condition,” said Columbia Group CEO Mark O’Neil. “This not only drastically improves performance but also reinforces our commitment to regulatory compliance and safety standards.”

Fabian Fussek, CEO and co-founder of Kaiko Systems, added: “In alliance with Columbia Shipmanagement, Kaiko Systems is setting a new paradigm — one that transcends operational efficiencies and redefines industry benchmarks. We are not merely promising ROI; we are advocating for an industry-wide revolution.”