CMA CGM to invest $20 billion in U.S. maritime

Major international shipping player CMA CGM Group says that to contribute to U.S. maritime sovereignty and support the transformation of America’s domestic supply chain over the next four years it will invest over $20 billion in U.S. maritime transportation, logistics and supply chain capabilities. It says that this this strategic commitment will foster U.S. shipbuilding capabilities, expand port infrastructure, grow logistics networks, and develop air cargo services.

https://www.marinelog.com/news/trump-to-create-new-white-house-office-of-shipbuilding/The announcement comes as rebuilding America’s maritime presence is getting attention at the highest level in Washington, D.C., with President Trump announcing the establishment of a White House office of shipbuilding and with further White House action on maritime widely anticipated.

Marseille-headquartered CMA CGM says the commitment builds on a 35-year presence in the U.S. that includes its ownership of U.S. flag carrier American President Lines (APL) and U.S. terminals. Today, the group operates in 40 U.S. states and employs 15,000 Americans.

As a leading partner in U.S. trade, CMA CGM transports over 5 million shipping containers to and from the country each year.

“I am proud to build on our long-standing relationship with the United States through this commitment of $20 billion to the country’s maritime future and logistics capabilities,” said CMA CGM Group chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saadé. “Over the next four years, we will significantly grow our U.S.-flagged fleet, expand the capacity of key container ports on both coasts, develop state-of-the-art warehousing across the country, and establish a significant air cargo hub in Chicago. This will create 10,000 new American jobs and further strengthen our partnership with American customers and public authorities.”

As part of this new program, says CMA CGM it “will contribute to the development of American maritime capabilities through a range of targeted investments. It advances the U.S. Administration’s recently-announced priority to strengthen American shipbuilding capabilities. This includes bolstering APL’s U.S. flag capacity and enhancing maritime resources with new jobs, skills, and technologies. These commitments will reinforce APL’s position as the leading carrier for U.S. government cargo transportation, while also ensuring the safe, open, and reliable access to the oceans necessary to promote America’s economic and national security ambition.”

The group will also develop port infrastructure in key locations across the U.S., including New York, Los Angeles, Dutch Harbor, Houston, and Miami. These investments will contribute to efficient operations and supply chains, accelerated digitization and improved connectivity, and increased safety for port workers and cargo. This investment will improve U.S. logistics and supply chain infrastructure through the development of state-of-the-art warehousing and automotive logistics platforms across the country. These contributions will help ensure the security and reliability of the domestic supply chain, while also advancing U.S. leadership in logistics.