Carpentaria Marine orders next-gen Incat Crowther support vessel

Northern Australian marine services provider Carpentaria Marine Services is expanding its fleet with a new Incat Crowther multi-purpose catamaran support vessel. Currently under construction at Richardson Devine Marine’s Hobart, Tasmania, shipyard, the 37-meter vessel will be used to provide service s that include marine construction, dive operations, underwater surveying and remotely operated vehicle(ROV) operations across northern and eastern Australia, including Cape York and the Gulf of Carpentaria.

Anticipated to begin operation in 2026, the new vessel will add to Carpentaria Marine’s growing fleet of specialist marine services vessels, which includes Strait Shooter 1, a 28-metre workboat designed and delivered by Incat Crowther and Richardson Devine Marine in 2010.

Powered by two Cummins QSK50 engines, the new vessel has been designed to support long-term, remote operations with a robust hull form suitable for offshore missions and capacity for 68,000 litres of fuel and 24,500 liters of water. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 24 knots, the design features a large aft deck. The vessel’s versatilty is ehanced by the capacity to carry up to four 20-foot containers, a15-tonne A-Frame winch, knuckle boom crane capable of lifting 15 tonnes, workshop locker room, as well as a moonpool for survey operations on the hull deck. It is equipped with twin bow thrusters for station-keeping

Accommodations are located over three decks and contains sleeping and service facilities for a crew of 28 in ten cabins. The upper deck includes two officers’ quarters with bathrooms, study and lounge areas, alongside the bridge. The main deck features a wet room, a galley, pantry and mess, a large lounge area, as well as the owner’s cabin and three crew cabins, all with bathrooms. The hull deck features four crew cabins, each sleeping four, and a further four bathrooms.

Image: Incat Crowther

“Following the success of Strait Shooter 1, itnmade sense to partner with Incat Crowther and Richardson Devine Marine once again as our fleet continues to grow,” said Vance Wallin, managing director of Carpentaria Marine. “We are very confident Incat Crowther will help us turn our vision of creating a state- of-the-art, industry-leading, multi-purpose offshore vessel into a reality.”

“Our team has worked closely with Carpentaria Marine to improve and increase the capability of this vessel to meet an expanded range of mission requirements,” said Sam Mackay, technical manager at Incat Crowther. “This will allow the company to expand its operations and service offerings to the, Australian maritime industry. This project also demonstrates Incat Crowther’s sovereign design and manufacturing capability – with the vessel designed and constructed in Australia.”

Image: Incat Crowther