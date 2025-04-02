Bollinger Shipyards receives 9/11 steel

Bollinger Shipyards recently hosted a 9/11 steel transfer ceremony at its Lockport facility that saw the shipyard received two pieces of steel from the debris of the attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. The steel will be incorporated into two U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters bearing the names of 9/11 Heroes Vincent Danz, a Coast Guard reservist and New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer, and Jeffrey Palazzo, a Coast Guard reservist and New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighter.

“On September 11, 2001, our nation witnessed acts of extraordinary courage and selflessness in the face of unimaginable tragedy. Among those who answered the call were two exceptional individuals—Coast Guard Reservists Vincent Danz and Jeffrey Palazzo,” said Ben Bordelon, president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “It is an incredible honor to receive steel from the World Trade Center and be able to incorporate it into these vessels. These cutters—the USCGC Vincent Danz and the USCGC Jeffrey Palazzo—will carry on their legacy, sailing across oceans, protecting lives, securing our homeland, and serving as lasting reminders of their courage.”

The 9/11 steel ceremony was attended by representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, local officials and members of Bollinger’s skilled workforce.

Steel sourced from the debris of Ground Zero is treated, handled and transported in the same manner as human remains. Four retired Coast Guard Port Security Chiefs escorted the 9/11 steel as it was flown from New York to Bollinger’s Lockport facility. On arrival in Louisiana, The Spirit of Louisiana fire truck transported the steel to the shipyard, underscoring the deep connection between first responders and the legacy of service and sacrifice.

Bollinger will be transforming the steel into two memorial plaques that will be permanently affixed to Bollinger-built Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters USCGC Vincent Danz (WPC-1162) and USCGC Jeffrey Palazzo (WPC-1163), serving as enduring tributes to the bravery and selflessness of these fallen heroes.

In addition to their service as Coast Guard reservists, Danz and Palazzo dedicated their lives to protecting the people of New York City—Danz as a New York Police Department officer and Palazzo as a firefighter with the Fire Department of New York.

On September 11, 2001, they made the ultimate sacrifice while courageously attempting to save lives during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

USCGC Vincent Danz (WPC-1162) and USCGC Jeffrey Palazzo (WPC-1163) are currently under construction at Bollinger’s Lockport facility and will be delivered later this year.