Bollinger negotiating construction of at least 10 more FRCs Written by Nick Blenkey









Bollinger Shipyards reports that it has begun contract negotiations with the U.S. Coast Guard for the construction of at least 10 additional Fast Response Cutters (FRCs), supported by the historic $25 billion investment included in the recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the largest single commitment of funding in the history of the Coast Guard.

This investment in the continuation of the FRC program will support the 650 skilled men and women that build these cutters in Lockport and the thousands of employees from our 950-plus suppliers hailing from 37 states.

“This moment reinforces what we’ve known all along: when you invest in American workers, you get results,” said Ben Bordelon, president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “Our incredible workforce has delivered over 180 cutters, including 60 FRCs, in our more than 40-year partnership with the Coast Guard — many of those vessels delivered on time, on budget and with zero production discrepancies. That kind of performance doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the result of dedication, precision and pride in the mission.”

Included in the recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act was a historic $25 billion investment to strengthen every facet of the Coast Guard and support Force Design 2028, the comprehensive effort to modernize the service. The now-enacted law includes $1 billion for the acquisition of additional FRCs.

“This historic investment marks a new era for the Coast Guard,” said Coast Guard Acting Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday on the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. “It reflects the strong support of the American people and empowers us to restore our Service and prepare for the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

To date, Bollinger has delivered 60 FRCs and is under contract to build a total of 67 FRCs, with the final vessel scheduled for delivery in 2027. This critical $1 billion investment will allow the total to increase to at least 77 vessels, and ensure the continuation of the program for another 3 years beyond the current contract.

With FRC 67 currently under construction, the production line should have begun to wind down this year. However, in a demonstration of confidence in its workforce and respect for the American taxpayer, Bordelon authorized the company to go “at-risk” earlier this year. The company spent millions to protect workforce continuity and maintain production momentum. Bollinger began procuring long-lead materials and sustained full payroll to keep future costs low and efficiencies high, enabling the government to stretch its investment further and secure at least 10 new cutters under the $1 billion investment.

“For nearly 80 years, Bollinger has set the gold standard in American shipbuilding, delivering some of the most advanced vessels in the world for the U.S. Government and commercial maritime sector, all right here in South Louisiana,” said Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry. “This isn’t just a win for our economy, it’s a win for Louisiana, our workers, and our role in defending America’s strength. I applaud President Trump for his leadership and for signing this Big Beautiful Bill that supports American shipbuilding..”

The FRC program has had a total economic impact of over $2 billion since its inception in material spending and directly supports more than 650 jobs in Southeast Louisiana. The program has indirectly created 1,690 new jobs from operations and capital investment and has an annual economic impact on GDP of $202 million, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) on the economic importance of the U.S. Shipbuilding and Repair Industry.

Bollinger sources over 271,000 different items for the FRC consisting of 282 million components and parts from 965 suppliers in 37 states.

The FRC is one of multiple U.S. Government shipbuilding programs under way at Bollinger. In addition to the construction of the FRC, Bollinger is currently building the Polar Security Cutter (PSC) for the U.S. Coast Guard, the Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ship (T-ATS), the Auxiliary Personnel Lighter (APL), the newest oceanographic survey ship (T-AGS 67) and the Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vessels (MCM USV) for the U.S. Navy. Bollinger is also building three Regional Class Research Vessels (RCRV) for the National Science Foundation through Oregon State University. Bollinger also supports the nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine program by building various auxiliary vessels for General Dynamics-Electric Boat.