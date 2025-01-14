Bibby Marine finds new builder for its eCSOV

In what it calls an “amicable move away” from the original shipbuilder, Spain’s Astilleros Gondan, Liverpool-headquartered Bibby Marine has signed a new shipbuilding contract with another Spanish shipyard to build its innovative electric Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (eCSOV).

The vessel will now be built by Astilleros Armon, Located in Vigo, Armon has been operating since 1963 and has a strong track record for delivering high- quality vessels for its clients, says Bibby.

The eCSOV will feature a battery system complemented by dual-fuel methanol engines, offering alternative green operating solutions.

With the capability to operate solely on battery power for a typical full day of operations, the range of the vessel will allow for passage from field to port and return. The vessel is primed for efficient in-field operations, setting a new standard in the offshore wind industry. Integrating digitalizsation and AI into the vessel’s design are key to maintaining and improving its efficiently over its life.

“We are excited to launch this vessel, as we understand that its delivery will be a game changer for our industry, speeding up our journey to achieve net zero emissions and leave other operators in our clean wake,” said Bibby Marine CEO, Nigel Quinn. “We are thrilled to be working alongside our new partners Armon and move to the next stage of our project. The delivery of this vessel will bring our clean vision to life, confident it will mean significant advancements to our industry.”

“This project marks a pivotal moment in the journey towards sustainable maritime operations, and we are proud to partner with Bibby Marine in bringing this groundbreaking vessel to life,”said Armon CEO Laudelino Alperi. “The complexity of the eCSOV underscores its importance, not only as a technological challenge but as a statement of commitment to a cleaner and greener future.”

“At Armon,” he added, “we have been deeply focused on developing solutions that significantly reduce emissions, and this vessel allows us to further demonstrate the expertise we have built in this critical area. While ambitious, we feel confident that our vast experience, coupled with our advanced facilities and skilled team, will enable us to deliver a vessel that sets new benchmarks for efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in the offshore wind industry.”