Baleària’s new LNG RoPax ferry launches

The Margarita Salas ferry, operated by Spanish ferry operator Baleària, was launched December 14 by Spanish shipyard Astilleros Armon. The vessel is operationally efficient, fitted with dual-fuel LNG engines that ensure each vessel is capable of being powered by renewable fuels, such as 100% biomethane and green hydrogen mixtures.

The delivery of Margarita Salas, designed and built in less than 24-months, showcases the capability of Incat Crowther and builder Astilleros Armon in Gijón, Spain, to design and deliver large RoPax fast ferries in the European market.

The construction follows the success of its twin ferry, Eleanor Roosevelt, which has been in operation since 2021. Baleària named the new ferry after the pioneering biochemist Margarita Salas.

The president of Baleària, Adolfo Utor, explained the ship “will combine the most competitive features of the Eleanor Roosevelt with a series of upgrades in its design and engineering to enhance the customer experience.” Utor also said “the construction of this second ferry follows the exceptional results of the Eleanor Roosevelt, and the commitment of Baleària to develop an innovative and eco-efficient fleet.”

The new ship has the same physical characteristics as the Eleanor Roosevelt: 123 meters long, 28 meters wide and with the ability to transport 1,200 passengers and 400 vehicles. As a new feature, Margarita Salas has a second deck with a lounge in the bow that doubles the area of the aft terrace with an outdoor bar service. The installation of four 9,600 kW Wärtsilä dual-fuel LNG engines will mean the Margarita Salas can travel at service speeds of up 35 knots. The propulsion system is made up of four waterjets and two bow azimuth propellers for maneuverability when berthing in port.

Margarita Salas is Baleària’s 10th with dual-fuel LNG engines, a versatile technology that can also consume 100% biomethane, as well as green hydrogen mixtures of up to 25%—renewable fuels that are neutral in CO2 emissions and considered the future of global shipping.

Incorporating the latest technological innovations to enhance the passenger experience, passengers will access their accommodation via a QR code and will enjoy free internet onboard. They will also have an on-demand digital entertainment platform, while those traveling with pets will be able to monitor them via a video surveillance system.

The design of Margarita Salas prioritizes the comfort of passengers with spacious seating areas throughout. The stabilization system considerably reduces movement and allows greater comfort on board. Vibrations and noise will also be minimized by an elastically floating superstructure and the installation of high-tech insulation. Finally, the ship has escalators and an elevator to the upper deck.

Baleària have also installed state-of-the-art technology that allows for the real time monitoring of fuel consumption. The installation of sensors also provides real time navigation information and is the eighth ship in Baleària’s fleet that has this monitoring system installed. The technology, part of the Baleària Control Tower project, uses big data to make agile and efficient decisions in terms of safety, preventive maintenance, efficiency commercial and emissions control.